Seven Strategies To Salvage Your Worst Job Interview

You’ve researched the company, worked your contacts, and finally landed that big interview for your dream job. And it’s not going well. In fact, you’re sinking fast.

While you can’t stand up and demand a do-over, there are a few tactics you can employ both during and after the interview to try to turn it around. Try these six strategies to try and salvage the exchange.

Interviewers have different styles and it’s possible you’re misreading the situation, says interview coach Barry Drexler. Some interviewers are stoic and others might be playing it cool to try to rattle you or see how you react under pressure. “It might not be going as bad as you think it’s going,” he says. Stay calm and focus on what you can do to change the tone, he says.

If the interviewer speaks faster or slower than you, try to adapt your speaking style and mannerisms to match his or hers, says Laurie Berenson, president and founder of Sterling Career Concepts, LLC, a job search consulting firm. That doesn’t mean adopting his or her accent if it’s not yours, but changing your body language can make a big difference in how you are perceived.

Some people lean back when they’re nervous, which can project aloofness or disinterest, Berenson says. Be sure to lean forward slightly, which typically shows interest and ensure that you’re making appropriate eye contact, she says. Also, watch the fidgeting–a sure sign of anxiety.

Drexler says you can also carefully redirect the interview to focus on your strengths. You don’t want to seem like you’re being pushy or dictating the subject manner, but if you feel like the interview isn’t showing you in your best light, insert some of your accomplishments into the conversation, Drexler says.

Berenson agrees. “I typically advise my clients to think of two or three points or stories that they want to make sure they convey in the interview. In that situations, you can say, ‘That reminds me of this time I . . .’ and interject your story into the conversation,” she says.