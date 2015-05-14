This Is How You Make Infomercials Millennials Will Watch

“Welcome to MikMak,” the startup’s founder, Rachel Tipograph, tells me as she opens the door to her Williamsburg apartment.

Inside, a green screen divides her kitchen and living room, and tripods on tripods on tripods–holding lights, a microphone, and two cameras–sit between her couch and television. “This is hair and makeup,” she tells me, opening the door to her bedroom, where, just like on a television set, an actress is getting the prerequisite layer of powders applied to her face before going on camera.

Rachel Tipograph

MikMak, though, is not creating a television show. Nor does it have plans, like so many of its new media brethren, to launch a YouTube channel or the next Vine star. MikMak’s goal is to reinvent the soothing effects of the HSN for people who want to shop on their phones–think Spring users who want gadgets and jewelry instead of expensive clothes. It’s the format of The Clapper commercial, with the sensibility and tech savvy that appeal to a phone-first generation.

Tipograph, who was previously the global director of digital and social media at Gap, says the idea came out of her professional experience trying to sell stuff online. Email and retargeted advertising, though effective, were annoying to consumers. Video was effective and less annoying, but good production was expensive. When she stumbled upon infomercials, it felt like the holy grail: low-production-cost video that built relationships with customers. The problem was that most millennials are not watching the Home Shopping Network. “To work for people our age, it has to be packaged differently,” she says.

That’s where the app comes in. It puts infomercials into social media format–quick 30-second videos with personality–and creates an environment where people are looking to shop. Users can browse by products, watch videos, and buy the product right from the app.

But how to get millennials to watch?

“If you look at the most popular video that lives in social channels, it’s usually either comedic or extreme sports,” Tipograph says. And her apartment was too small for extreme sports.