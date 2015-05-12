Are There Any Tech Products That Excite You?

The Apple Watch? Maybe. A phone upgrade? Yawn. If you’re suffering from electronic overload–and the related symptom of tech unenthusiasm–you are not alone. It seems that lately there are no hot products out that must be had, no Next Big Thing to fire the imagination. Are tech companies losing their innovative edge? Or have sites like Etsy snagged a good chunk of the retail market’s creative mojo? Watch the video above to hear what Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson have to say, and what they are looking forward to. Then tell us what has you pumped and ready to flex your wallet with #29thFloor.