Why Michael K. Williams Went Back To Brooklyn For 1800 Tequila

All the premium tequila brands came out to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, and 1800 Tequila was no exception.

On May 4, the brand unveiled a new installment of its “Enough Said Episodes” web series, created by The VIA Agency, starring Michael Kenneth Williams. The Wire and Boardwalk Empire star goes back to Flatbush, Brooklyn, to reflect on growing up in the tough neighborhood. The series launched in April with a video featuring Ray Liotta.

“I was interested when the campaign was first presented to me because I really liked Ray Liotta’s ad,” says Williams. “But during our pre-production meeting, when the producers said they were going for a different vibe and then played my brother Jay Electronica’s song ‘Exhibit C’–-that sealed the deal.”





It’s not the first brand work for Williams, who has worked with the Gap, Mr. Porter, and Ciroc, and the actor has certain criteria when deciding on whether to do a commercial or brand partnership. “If I really believe what the brand stands for, or has stood for–its legacy over time–then it’s worth doing for me,” he says. “With 1800 Tequila its classiness and its embodiment of hard work really stood out to me.”





Williams says people know the difference between a spokesperson reading lines and one who actually embodies and identifies with the brand.

“What makes a commercial good is when the actor in the commercial truly believes what they’re saying,” says Williams. “When words are coming from the heart and when they’re not contrived–that will translate to the audience.”