The Best Son Ever Made This Adorable Video To Help His Mom Find Love

Some people have a tendency to look for love in all the wrong places–but maybe there’s more luck in having someone look for you. Noticing how unlucky his single mother, Eva, has been in the romance department, Alex Lyngass has embarked on a project to find her a soulmate.





“Looking for Adam” is essentially an adorable, high-production-value singles ad Lyngass created for his mother, highlighting her admirable qualities and hobbies. But the best part of it is the fact that all of this was kept secret from Eva–and her reaction to the video at the end is just priceless.

Good luck finding love, Eva!