These Simple Tricks Will Help You Regain Your Dwindling Focus

Feel distracted? Falling behind? Chances are your instinct is to flip through the 20 tabs you have open–many of which have nothing to do with the task at hand–or grab your phone and start thumbing through notifications.

Your lack of focus isn’t likely to be a case of adult onset attention deficit disorder, according to ADD expert Dr. Ned Halloway. That’s a condition diagnosed in only about 5% of the population. Instead, professor Gloria Mark of the University of California, Irvine, who has studied distraction and its effects on productivity, argues that we can point the finger on the very technology that enables our work.

In 2004 worker’s attention switched an average of every three minutes. In 2012, it was one minute and 15 seconds. By 2014 it had dwindled further to 59.5 seconds

Observing American workers and timing their every move with a stopwatch, Mark and her colleagues noticed a pronounced shift in their attention over the course of a decade. In 2004, the switch occurred an average of every three minutes. In 2012, the screen flip happened in just one minute and 15 seconds. Two years later, workers’ focus on one item dwindled further to 59.5 seconds.

In another study, Mark and fellow researchers observed the , in particular, on writing emails.

“When people are constantly interrupted, they develop a mode of working faster (and writing less) to compensate for the time they know they will lose by being interrupted. Yet working faster with interruptions has its cost: People in the interrupted conditions experienced a higher workload, more stress, higher frustration, more time pressure, and effort. So interrupted work may be done faster, but at a price.”

Part of that price is the lost time it takes to get back on track. An often-quoted study of Microsoft workers revealed that when they multitasked it took between 10-15 minutes to refocus on the work they were supposed to be completing.

How to pull back and get productive again? You want to tap the “flow” state, a theory made popular by American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi whose TED talk extolled flow’s happiness-inducing properties as well as its ability to make time fly–along with your work.