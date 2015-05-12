A Brief History Of AOL

Verizon announced today that it is buying AOL for $4.4 billion, probably to help Verizon better stream video online, especially to mobile devices, says The Washington Post . AOL is one of the only other pre-dotcom veterans, alongside Yahoo, to keep chugging along despite being left in the dust by younger tech juggernauts like Google and Facebook. Here’s a quick timeline of AOL’s fascinating history:

1983: AOL begins life as Control Video Corporation, which was founded by Bill von Meister and had one product: GameLine, a service that hooked your Atari 2600 to your phone line to rent games for $1. Control Video Corporation went bust in a year, and was reborn as Quantum Computer Services to further develop its phone-data tech. Steve Case, later to become the CEO of AOL, is part of the 10% of employees who survived the rebirth. Case quickly rises through the ranks.

1985: Quantum Computer Services can’t let go of over-the-phone gaming, and it launches dedicated a online gaming service called “Q-Link” for the Commodore 64 and 128 game consoles. Three years later, Quantum Computer Services launches PC-Link and partners with Apple to launch AppleLink, both pre-Internet online services.

1989: Quantum Computer Services and Apple end their partnership. Quantum Computer Services renames itself America Online. Two years later, America Online for DOS is released, and a year after that, America Online for Windows.

1996: America Online leaves behind its pay-per-hour system for a flat $19.95 monthly fee for dial-up Internet. The modern Internet era begins. Millions of America Online trial CDs are repurposed as frisbees.

November 1998: America Online announces its purchase of Netscape, makers of the dominant browser of the era, Netscape Navigator.

2001: America Online and Time Warner merge. Things go sour almost from the get-go: company cultures don’t mix, broadband Internet eats up America Online’s customers, and the dotcom bubble annihilates the company’s stock worth from $226 billion to $20 billion. Thus begins the fall of America Online. A year later, CEO Steve Case is replaced by Jonathan Miller.