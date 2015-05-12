Watch Two Men Fly Around Dubai On The Jetpacks We Were All Promised

For much of the late 20th and early 21st century one question has plagued humanity–when are we getting jetpacks? And while that wait may still be a wee bit longer, two men are giving us a glimpse at our flying future.

Yves Rossy and Vince Reffet have posted a new video through Jetman Dubai of themselves flying the friendly skies around the desert and city of Dubai and it looks unreal. Rossy has flown over the Grand Canyon and around Mount Fuji before (previously sponsored by Breitling) but this is easily the most impressive video yet. They look like a cross between Iron Man and Falcon zipping through the air.





In reality, the wings weigh about 221 pounds, have a two meter wingspan, are powered by Jetcat P200 engines, and get an average speed of 200 km/hour.





Okay, time to stop reading this and GO WATCH IT NOW.