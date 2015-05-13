How A Bookmaker Used Data To Create The First Real-Time, Virtual Reality Horse Race

A groundbreaking virtual reality experience which allows the user to experience firsthand a live horse race in real time from the point of view of their selected horse and jockey was showcased in Shoreditch, London, this week.

“Get In The Race” was developed by London production studio UNIT9 for William Hill, one of the U.K.’s largest bookmakers for sports gambling, combining live data and VR technology to create the experience of a live horse race in a 3-D virtual environment.





Sports betting has been disrupted by and reacted to a variety of technologies in recent years with the evolution of online, mobile and now peer to peer betting. William Hill is now working with UNIT9 to assess how it can capitalize on growing interest in VR ahead of VR headsets becoming mainstream.

“Our aim was to develop a product to add value to William Hill contributing to the bottom line by generating revenue,” says UNIT9 VR creative director Henry Cowling. “The opportunity lay in the fact the brand already has thousands of outlets with huge footfall and a strong digital presence with lots of data.”

William Hill was already considering different ways it could use information collected from GPS trackers fitted on riders’ saddles at three U.K. horse racing tracks, including Kempton Park. Data collected in this way includes the position of each horse, its speed, stride length, and heart rate.





UNIT9’s challenge was how this data could be used to create a compelling VR user experience. The solution, based around the video game engine Unity, recreates in precise detail an actual race.

Computer modelling details each horse and jockey in their respective colors, the course around which they race, and even the weather. Users, meanwhile, are able not only to choose a jockey whose race they can experience but place a bet on the outcome from within the VR environment.