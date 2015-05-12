advertisement
It’s Possible For Tough Guys To Drink Milk And Look Cool, According To This New Cravendale Spot

By Louise Jack1 minute Read

There are times when nothing but a glass of ice-cold milk will do–if only drinking milk wasn’t seen as something only kids, and the uncool, do. A new campaign from premium U.K. dairy brand Cravendale is aimed at establishing itself as the preferred tipple of the discerning, grown-up milk drinker.

In a new spot, Arla-owned Cravendale unveiled a new, rather enigmatic character. The ad’s voiceover announces: “Behold the milk drinker” and follows a mysterious chap, who sports a ’70s-style handlebar mustache (not to be confused with hipster facial hair) as he goes about his daily life. He has a glass of milk in hand at all times and never spills a drop, even when riding a mechanical bull.


The 30-second ad, created by agency Wieden + Kennedy London is filmed in the style of a movie trailer and shows the mysterious hero studying a book entitled: “Know Your Cow” because: “He is a connoisseur of the cow,” the voiceover tells us as if this were as complex as being an authority on claret or single-malt whiskies. And who knows, maybe it is.

It’s Cravendale’s latest attempt to move on from the hugely successful and quite unsettling “Cats With Thumbs” ads, a range of which ran from 2011 to 2013. The brand followed the cats with the even odder “Barry the Biscuit Boy” spot last year.


The new film carries the hashtag #MilkDrinkersMilk and was produced with the directing collective Canada via Canada London and production company RiffRaff.

