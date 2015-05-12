HelloFlo Returns With The Legend Of The Period Fairy

HelloFlo, the subscription service for feminine hygiene products, is back with the same goofy, earnest, and honest look at periods that created viral hits over the last couple of years.

The brand, which first had us laughing with “Camp Gyno,” then “First Moon Party,” and “Postpartum: The Musical,” has resurrected the legend of the Period Fairy.





Through interviews with former colleague the Tooth Fairy, work rival Santa, and ex-boyfriend Cupid, we get a picture of this monthly hero. Before her, Period Fairies were #mansplainers who thought dealing with menstruation properly somehow involved a hammer and musk, and the brand doesn’t want to return to those dark days.





It may not be the brand’s best, but it’s still more vagical than anything featuring blue liquid.