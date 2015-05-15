7 Reasons Your Business Should Care About The Brazilian Market

If you’ve got your sights set on expanding your global digital presence, then Brazil should be your next market. The South American country has been steadily building out its social media scene in recent years. With the 2016 Olympics right around the corner, now might be the right time to move on down to Rio.

In a survey of 2,800-plus subjects in 172 municipalities, social media was reported as the second most reliable institution, or 63%. It landed behind the press by just two points at 65%, and was miles ahead of congress at 19% and political parties at 18%. This trust presents a huge opportunity for brands to foster connections and build long-term relationships with audience members via digital channels. 7. Facebook Is Still A Major Player

There are rumors of Facebook losing popularity in certain markets. Researchers at Princeton University predicted that Facebook would lose 80% of its users within three years. In Brazil, Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild is thriving. It’s the most widely used social media platform, with almost a quarter of the country logging on monthly. The social network giant also closed out 2014 with a total of 91 million monthly users in Brazil, a nice bump of 8 million users during the year. World’s Next Leading Market There’s still a lot of room for improvement in Brazil both politically and economically, but this doesn’t take away from the opportunities offered by the country. The social media landscape in Brazil is unparalleled: more and more Brazilians are getting access to social networks each day. Once they log on, they stay connected. For brands that do their research and prepare thoroughly, it’s the chance to be at the forefront of the world’s next leading market.