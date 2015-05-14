3 Ways To Show Balanced Leadership

Balance. It’s not about gender. It’s not about diversity. It’s not about equality. It’s about the power–the ancestral power–of generating and enacting ideas that bring pride and harmony to big groups, like families, organizations, and nations.

Women often excel at making balanced decisions in the best interest of their communities. They do so in a manner that addresses the individual members’ emotions and knowledge. Do you want proof of this? Simply recall the balance of love, reason, occasional sternness, and sympathy your mother brought to millions of decisions she made for your family over the years.

Make sure you actively listen to your employees and help them find ways to bring their natural interests into their work.

Strong women have direct access to the power of balance. We are experts in making balanced decisions, and we need not separate ourselves from human history to do so. We’re daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and lovers. In playing these varied roles, women have long exercised both sides of our brains in making wise and valuable decisions.

I make the case for women because balanced leadership is essential to staying relevant in the global market. Global leadership does not depend on a business background or a great education alone–but on a mix of education, relevant experience, and the natural evolution of our own anthropological history. It requires that one embrace simultaneous change in three dimensions.

A balanced leader creates the best possible emotional architecture for her people. Designing processes that satisfy and respect your employees’ emotional lives is fundamental to both employee and client satisfaction. We don’t stop feeling when we get to work.

Work with employees, for instance, to create schedules that make sense for the lives and review processes that are fair and effective.

Above all, make sure that your organizational values are clearly spelled out and universally respected. Assessing the value structure of your company will give you the most important tools to design financial success.