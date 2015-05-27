The Hidden Benefits Of Daydreaming

From a young age, we are taught to believe in the power of sustained attention. It’s drilled into us that a good student is one who is attentive all through class, quiet except when asked a question, and quick to follow instructions. Daydreaming is not a skill that we are encouraged to develop.

As adults, when our minds wander, when we catch ourselves drifting off in thought–say, about what will happen on our favorite TV show or whether we remembered to leave a tip at lunch–rather than thinking about the task at hand, we feel guilty.

Research, however, suggests that mind wandering may not be a flaw after all. It may have important benefits when it comes to our performing the kinds of tasks that are among the most cognitively challenging to professionals: creative problem solving and long-term planning.

Creative problem solving is not something only people in creative fields have to do. Regardless of what we do for a living, all of us are faced with issues or problems that we haven’t encountered before and for which we need to find unique solutions. From a pediatrician who is trying to decide on the best and safest course of treatment for a tricky case to a manager who needs to design a process for the members of her team (all located in different countries) to effectively communicate with one another, professionals in every industry face complex tasks that require creative solutions.

Most of us assume that the best way to deal with a problem that requires a creative solution is to focus on it relentlessly. But a team of researchers at the University of California at Santa Barbara has found that this might not be the case.

In a 2012 study, this research team asked 145 participants to perform what’s called an “unusual uses task,” which is a test that for decades has been successfully utilized to measure degrees of creative problem solving. It involves presenting participants with a common object, like a bottle, and then giving them a limited amount of time to list as many uses as they can think of for that object. The participants’ performance is then scored based on the uniqueness of the answers.

All the participants in the study began by performing two unusual uses tasks. After they completed those, three groups were given a 12-minute “break.” During the break, participants in one group were asked to do some cognitively demanding work that involved using their working memory. A second group was asked to perform a cognitively easier challenge, known to elicit mind wandering. A third group was asked to rest and do nothing during this 12-minute break. A fourth group was given no break at all.