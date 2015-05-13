5 Pointers For Starting Your Own Creative Agency

I often get asked how I started Moving Brands, or how you start your own creative business. To those just out of school, I say nothing beats launching into it. That’s what we did.

Five of us founded Moving Brands in 1998 in London. We were fresh out of college, and we had managed to scrape together just enough money for one month’s rent, one month’s deposit on a building, and two laptops we paid for using our student loans. And that was it—no buffer, no angel investor, no safety net of any kind. We had four weeks to land a client that would generate enough money to pay the next month’s rent, or we were finished before we started. We were naïve, and we believed we could make it work.

We didn’t agree with traditional agencies’ appetite for silos.

What compelled us to build our own business with no money or experience? We knew we had something to say and were committed to saying it. Some of us had interned in traditional agencies and didn’t agree with their appetite for silos. We also had an opinion on—and skills in—design, illustration, brand, photography, art, film, and music. So we did things our way.

I believe a business is the product of the time in which it lives. The economy, technology, fashion, music, and society all conspire to craft and shape you and your business. Moving Brands is now a global creative business, with studios in San Francisco, New York, London, Zurich, and, for a few years, Tokyo. We’re still independent (fiercely independent, I like to think), and three of the original founders, including me, are still in the business.

Courtesy James Bull

If you’re holding a new diploma and considering your own creative business, here are some observations I’ve made from 17 years at Moving Brands that should help you frame your thinking.

1. Take big risks early on.

Running a business is all about taking risks. We were lucky that Moving Brands’ founders were all naturally comfortable with risk. We found that risk was something you have to navigate, and no matter how hard you try, it never goes away. It’s also easier to take big risks early on, when you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. So always go for it. As your business grows, the stakes will rise—you’ll have employees with families relying on you to make the right call, and you have to take that very seriously.



