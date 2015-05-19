Could This Approach Change College Recruiting?

While most college recruiters tend to focus on GPAs and student résumés, a group of Yale Business School MBA students say these tools are outdated and ineffective in the new world of work, where collaboration and team skills are valued. They decided to research a new approach to recruiting–one that would marry teamwork and recruiting.

“Business school is anchored on this idea of working in small groups or teams, whether it be learning teams or group projects. You’re constantly in this mode of collaborating with others,” says Lauren Cohen, one of the students who is behind the team-hiring approach. “We couldn’t help but notice that once teams formed that really clicked, they wanted to stay working together.”

In light of research suggesting that employees who work in teams are more productive and have a lower turnover, Cohen and her student partner, Robert Kimball, thought companies could reap tremendous rewards by recruiting existing teams. “Bringing in groups of people who know and trust and enjoy working with one another can really build up those relationships and network ties throughout the company,” says Kimball. Having strong social bonds at work, they believe, will also help to strengthen company loyalty and reduce turnover for the hiring company.

Not only would teams be happier working together, recruiting a team that has previously worked together with success sends a strong signal to the recruiting company of candidate quality. “Instead of trying to tease out from résumés and cover letters and interviews, [recruiters can] go to the people who really know the candidate the best–their colleagues,” says Kimball. “If you get a person saying, ‘Yes, I 100% trust this person, my teammate,’ then you can really trust that signal as accurate and credible. You don’t have to worry so much about trying to tease out those signals of quality [from other means, such as résumés].”

Team hiring can also improve lateral knowledge transfer in the company. By bringing in groups of people who have experience working with each other and who enjoy working with each other, and spreading them out around the company, employers can increase the potential of those individuals to pick up the phone and call a friend in another department that they got hired with. “Those strong personal ties across the company are way more important and valuable to the culture of the company than big, vast networks of weak ties,” says Kimball.

The team-hiring process, Cohen and Kimball say, would look similar to the normal college recruiting process, at least at first. A firm would come to campus and do its normal recruiting presentation about the company and what it’s looking for. It would then generate a list of students who are interested in the company.