From Tech Startup To Sustainable Pig Farming: How 3 People Left It All Behind

I was sharing a cup of coffee with an friend who once worked on the forefront of new media when he pulled out his flip phone. I gasped. He gave a sheepish grin and explained that ever since he left his job in tech he really didn’t need to be responding to emails and checking social media constantly.

He isn’t the only person redefining his relationship to technology. The more our lives become defined by tech, the more the concept of a digital detox becomes appealing.

We asked three people who left their technology-saturated jobs for a more analog life what it takes to leave the screen. Aside from the pig farmer, who now holds her product meetings in the barn, no one is looking back.

When Greg D’Alesandre left Google after six years, he made the leap to a passion project: chocolate. He now sources chocolate and visits farms around the world (and fixes the roasters when they aren’t working). Founders Todd Masonis and Cameron Ring started Dandelion Chocolate as a hobby when they started roasting cocoa beans in their garage after selling their startup, Plaxo, to Comcast.

“It’s hard to leave, especially when all of your friends think you are crazy for leaving a job that is lucrative and fun and at the height of your career . . . It’s a tough mental place to be in and easy to second-guess your choice.”

When I interviewed for jobs, I always asked if people were happy there. Often I would hear it pays well or there are good benefits, but that’s different than happy.

When D’Alesandre started looking for his next career move, he had one clear deal breaker: “When I interviewed for jobs I always asked if people were happy there. Often I would hear it pays well or there are good benefits, but that’s different than happy. And when I looked at what I wanted to do next, I wanted to work with happy people.



Daniel Zemans Photo: Flickr user

D’Alesandre was clear that identifying his priorities helped bring clarity. “You need to understand what is important to you. Is it about money and the title? I think I was lucky. Silicon Valley is influenced by the Stanford culture where success seems to mean opening your own company. I went to Brown where it felt like success meant saving the world.”