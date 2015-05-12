Mad Men’s Greatest Influence Is A Movie You’ve Never Seen

Who is Don Draper? It’s a question that drove seasons of the hit AMC show Mad Men, which comes to a close this Sunday.

It turns out Don Draper is more or less Gregory Peck, who plays an amnesiac accountant in the 1965 film, Mirage.

Show creator Matthew Weiner has cited the film, and Peck’s performance, as inspirations of Mad Men. Speaking recently at a film series he curated in Brooklyn, Weiner said he first saw Mirage as a kid when he was home sick one day, and joked about taking so many cues from the film that he’s worried we might think less of him for it.

Mirage isn’t the only film that influenced Mad Men, but it seems to have been the most impactful.

Peck’s story begins in a Manhattan skyscraper. The lights have gone out. No one can see. And slowly, Peck realizes that he has no real idea who he is.

Mirage opens with silhouettes in shadows.





Mad Men‘s opening credits are silhouettes, too.