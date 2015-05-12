Now Driving Students Can Pratice For Their Exam On Google Street View

When learning to drive, studying traffic regulations and basic road rules has always meant poring over driving manuals and sitting for written tests. It can be hard to prepare for an exam because when one has limited driving experience, it’s not always obvious how things actually play out on the road.

Now it is possible to get online and practice driving knowledge exams using Google Street View. Well, it is if you are learning in Romania. The Automobile Club of Romania (ACR), in collaboration with ad agency Publicis Bucharest, has launched Street View Test, which enables driving students to take mock exams using scenarios found on Google Street View.

Learners are able to “practice” on the actual roads where they will later take their real tests and can learn from authentic traffic events that have been captured by Street View cameras. The practice exams keep to the same format and timings as real exams so as to recreate the experience students will face as accurately as possible.





Furthermore, the ACR is hoping learners will notify them if they come across unusual traffic situations or mishaps during their Street View travels. The ACR says its instructors will turn them into new exam questions and envisions the system developing into a global learning system and is in talks with Automobile Clubs in other countries with this in mind.