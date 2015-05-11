Today in Tabs: E.T. The Egg-stra Terrestrial

Recently, the super smart Desmond Cole hit everyone in the face with a brutally honest, accurate account of what it’s like to be a black person in Toronto. He explains exactly how a place everyone thinks is the model for diversity actually singles out and fails its black residents on a daily basis. In VICE, Eternity Martis also chronicled how four years in university town London, Ontario, subjected her to racist taunts, harassment, white pride marches, and the constant, uneasy feeling of how frequently the Black community was vulnerable to hate crimes on and off campus.

Cole’s eloquence about the accumulation of indignities, from being thrown out at bars for no apparent reason to his family being pulled aside by cops for a tissue thrown out the window, is striking for how much it has in common with the experience of blacks living in America. There is no shortage of stories that illustrate how physical appearance, elite education or even possession of A-list celebrity status does not exempt you from this prejudicial treatment. Chris Rock is tired, Levar Burton is tired and no amount of literacy is going to bring back all the dead or unfairly incarcerated black men in the United States. Now Canadians know how some of their largest cities are also punishing people for the colour of their skin.

But at least we have this perfect moment of Cole reacting to a former mayoral candidate asking why his behaviour is considered racist: