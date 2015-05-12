You’re About To Get Down With This Week’s New Music, Feat. A$AP Rocky, Snoop And…Third Eye Blind?

If unlikely pairings (A$AP Rocky and Rod Stewart) and unlikely comebacks (Third Eye Blind) are your jam, strap in for an outstanding new music roundup.

Metric burst onto the music scene years back as an indie darling. You might recognize lead singer Emily Haines from Broken Social Scene, as well. The band’s pulsing, sharp edged, electric rock was ahead of the modern trend—or maybe it started it. Either way, the band is back after a few years with their new track, “The Shade.”

Patiently waiting for A$AP Rocky’s new album? Here’s the first taste with “Everyday” which features Rod Stewart, Miguel, and Mark Ronson from “Uptown Funk” fame.





How pumped are you for a new ’90s rock anthem from Third Eye Blind? “Everything Is Easy” marks the band’s return as they gear up for a new album this summer.

Jaime xx’s newest song, “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” (NSFW) features Young Thug and probably falls into the summer jam category with its laid back synths.

“Bad Blood,” Taylor Swift’s next single, is getting a video with all the stops pulled out. Premiering May 17th, the music video will star Kendrick Lamar and be directed by Joseph Kahn, Swift’s collaborator on the “Blank Space” video.