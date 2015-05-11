Shigeru Ban To Bring Emergency Shelters To Nepal

Shigeru Ban, the Japanese architect who won the Pritzker Prize last year, has announced that he will bring emergency shelters to Nepal to deal with the aftermath of the recent catastrophic earthquake. Ban, a Tokyo-born architect, is known for using cheap materials such as cardboard tubes and plastic to create strong, lightweight emergency shelters. Ban’s organization, Voluntary Architects Network (VAN) will donate simple tent shelters to be constructed in Nepal. VAN plans to remain in Nepal to build more permanent structures as the country transitions back to regular life. For the past 20 years, Ban’s shelters have been used in crises, everywhere from Rwanda to Japan. The architect is asking for donations to VAN to help with their relief efforts.