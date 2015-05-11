Watch A Surfing Champ Make A Big Sacrifice For A Good Cause

If we learned anything from Blue Crush in 2002, it’s that pro surfing can be a pretty rough trade. To compete at the highest level, you need an elite competitive drive and skill set that will allow you to overcome both your rivals and Mother Nature.

Martín Passeri is a five-time Argentine surf champion, but at a recent Argentine Surf Championship, in front of thousands of spectators, he tanked his run on purpose. As part of a plan with surf brand Reef and agency McCann Buenos Aires, Passeri used the opportunity to give a paralyzed man named Nicolás Gallegos the chance to feel what it was like to ride a wave.





The stunt reportedly garnered a ton of media coverage and social engagement. The brand was smart of recognize that while another trophy for Passeri would’ve been nice, an unexpected and heartwarming story would likely win more headlines.