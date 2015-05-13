4 Things You Need To Know About Stress

Stress is to the entrepreneur what water is to a fish: It surrounds you; it nourishes you; you breathe it, and live in it. The startup environment is a crucible of pressure, and thriving in this environment can be the litmus test.

As someone in the throes of a startup, this is the world I am most at home in, too–but as a thought leader in the field of human performance, I know that stress has a dark side: It can rob you of the very gifts and skills you most prize in yourself, and, if left unchecked, can leave you belly up on the shore, exhausted, and burned out.

The secret is to change the paradigm: You don’t have to eradicate stress from your life completely, but you do have to change the way you respond to and interact with it.

This is why I wrote meQuilibrium: 14 Days To Cooler, Calmer, And Happier. Based on the latest in psychological and stress research, and co-authored with my colleagues Andrew Shatté, PhD, a leader in cognitive psychology, and Adam Perlman, M.D., an expert in integrative medicine.

Here are four things entrepreneurs and those in high-pressure jobs need to know about stress.

Stress is a normal part of our lives. It helps us get things done and helps us rev up when we need to. How would we have gotten through school, delivered our first presentation, asked for the job, without the increased drive that stress causes in all of us at times? Let’s reframe our thinking about stress as what it is–our response to adversity, danger, increased need for focus and performance.

The real enemy is the stress effect, namely the negative toll stress can take on you when you don’t manage your stress response, and you get overwhelmed, chronically foggy, burned out, and start to lose your ability to focus.