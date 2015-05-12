The 3 Differences Between A Boss And A Leader

Some immediate differences come to mind. Leaders are inspiring; they’re invested; they’re engaged–but how do these differences play a role in affecting workplace culture? Let’s explore how a leader affects workplace culture in ways a boss can’t.

Overcoming the slog that is the standard 9-5 workday is a chore. Innumerable factors can drag an otherwise great job down to sheer mediocrity–and a lack of direction is at the helm of these issues. A strong leader assigns tasks that show a clear vision for the company’s future, and provides team members the necessary assurance they’re actually working toward something. It’s amazing what a bit of aim can do, and the ensuing morale boost drives quality and results that a boss simply can’t achieve.

Employees motivated by a leader aren’t pushed. They are instead inspired to follow in their footsteps.

“Leadership and culture aren’t about being the boss or being in control; they are about creating shared visions and goals, and then inspiring, empowering and influencing others to achieve more than they ever thought possible,” explains Gary Brooks, CMO at Urjanet. “Great leaders create places where people want to be rather than a place they have to go–places where smart, ambitious people challenge each other every day to do their best work and solve big problems.”

This one seems self-explanatory –after all, leaders lead; it’s in the title. Keep in mind that employees motivated by a leader aren’t pushed. They are instead inspired to follow in their footsteps. Having a figurehead at the helm of the operation rather than a boss behind it inspires the creation of a team instead of a group of coworkers.

Confidence and faith in a leader has the potential to boost morale, and provide employees with the motivation to contribute to company culture. I’ve seen far too many companies waste potential thanks to the lack of a leader, so don’t be afraid to get in the thick of it with your team. They’ll appreciate it, and you’ll love the results.

What’s arguably the most important effect a leader has on workplace culture? They invest back into the company.