Knowing When Your Business Is Better Off Without You

Matthew Slotover and Amanda Sharp started Frieze in 1991 as a small arts and culture magazine. Today, it’s an art-world empire, with two successful publications and annual fairs on two continents that draw some of the biggest names in contemporary art. Theirs is a success story 23 years in the making, but soon they’ll give it all up–or at least a big chunk of it.

After this year’s Frieze New York art fair, which starts this Thursday and concludes on Sunday, Slotover and Sharp will step down from their roles as directors of the fair and give control to Victoria Siddall, the current director of Frieze Masters, the arts fair division focused on casting historical art in a contemporary light. (They’ll retain the title of co-CEOs.)

Siddall has been with Frieze since 2010, and, according to both Slotover and Sharp, has all the attributes of a true visionary. However, finding the right candidate to take over your business is only half the issue–it’s knowing when to let go in the first place that’s crucial to pushing your business forward.





When to hand over control of the business you’ve worked so hard to build is a difficult decision that forces you to separate sentiment from logic: Are you holding on too long because you’re emotionally attached to what you’ve built, or because you’ve convinced yourself you’re the only person who can do the job?

“We were at a point where we had been doing something for quite a long time and it was very familiar and you don’t want to get to the point where you’re just calling things in and doing them by rote,” Sharp says. “Nor do you want to look at the same problem 10 times, because how much added value can you bring to the table when you’re trying to solve the same problem continually?”

However, Slotover and Sharp both agree that stepping down as the Frieze arts fair directors wasn’t due to feeling burnt out.

“We wanted to hand it over to someone else before that happened,” Slotover says. “It’s been 12 years with us as directors, and I think after that length of time in a business that constantly needs new ideas and creativity–a fresh eye is always a good thing.”