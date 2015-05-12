Collapsing Buildings Were The Most Dangerous Part Of The Nepal Earthquake–What Could Make Them Better?

Many of the most shocking photos to emerge from the recent Nepal earthquake were not of people, but of buildings: iconic structures reduced to heaps of rubble, homes that collapsed, storefronts toppled over into the streets. These buildings were the earthquake’s most deadly weapons.

Based on the state of buildings in Kathmandu and surrounding areas (we still don’t know entirely what’s happened in hard-to-reach rural areas), you might assume that Nepal was completely caught off guard by this quake. In reality, the country had been working to strengthen its buildings for years.

In the late 1990s, a nonprofit called the National Society for Earthquake Technology – Nepal (NSET) teamed up with GeoHazards International, a Bay Area nonprofit working towards global earthquake safety, to come up with with an “earthquake scenario” for the country, looking at everything from policy to seismology to loss estimates in the event of a large quake. A report issued by GeoHazards International in 2000 estimated that two-thirds of the earthquake risk in Kathmandu would be from poorly built, seismically vulnerable buildings.

The groups also drew up an action plan, which was being worked on up until the earthquake, and today’s follow-up, hit. Other international organizations have also worked with Nepal on preparedness. USAID, for example, helped create a plan allowing municipalities to more effectively control the earthquake readiness of new buildings. But the efforts have been slow-going.

“They were making heroic efforts in the face of a difficult situation. There was a stock of very vulnerable buildings that pre-date efforts to reduce earthquake risk, plus rapid urbanization and significant resource constraints,” says Janise Rodgers, a structural engineer with GeoHazards International.

What makes Nepal’s buildings so vulnerable? “There’s an older building stock, particularly outside the capital city, that really susceptible. We see that in lots of the developing world,” says Bret Lizundia, structural engineer and Principal at Rutherford+Chekene. Lizundia is gearing up for a trip to Nepal with the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI) to look at the damage and offer recommendations. While he hasn’t yet been to the country, he’s familiar with the types of vulnerable buildings found there.

One of the deadliest are stone masonry buildings, which are made out of stones that have been mortared together, and are just one of the many variations of unreinforced masonry found in the country. Slightly more advanced are what are called “non-ductal concrete frame structures,” buildings that are made out of lightly reinforced concrete. These tend to not be up to modern earthquake standards, but they’re economical in places, like Nepal, that lack a steel industry. These structures use some sort of masonry as infill between the frames.