4 Tips For Cultivating Design Leadership At Big Companies

Recognizing the impact of design on the bottom line, big companies have gotten in the habit of simply swallowing up smaller design studios. Last year, for example, Capital One acquired the design firm Adaptive Path , previously an outside design consultancy. For this kind of merger of corporate and design operations to be successful, designers need to understand how to provide business leadership in a variety of capacities: within internal teams, with clients, and with the world at large.

Companies should establish a baseline for evaluating design leadership.



What does it mean to be a design leader? There’s no one definition, but since businesses are investing so heavily in design, they should be thinking hard about how leadership in this area can be enacted within their own company. Companies can take some pointers from change management and other related fields on how to elevate and integrate design within large businesses, but for the most part, both companies and internal design teams are traveling within relatively uncharted waters.

Recently, I’ve discussed this topic at length with colleagues, peers, and clients. Here are four steps companies—and those already in high-level design roles at those companies—should consider in order to establish a solid foundation for conversations about expectations for design roles.





1. Define how design directly impacts the business.

Financial institutions who figured out quickly that design was a way to differentiate their products and services in an increasingly commoditized space have built impressively large Customer Experience (CX) and User Experience (UX) teams. For Mark McCormick, SVP of Customer Experience Strategy for Virtual Channels at Wells Fargo, design leadership today entails a focus on “deep involvement in understanding customer expectations and having empathy for their situation. That’s distinct from 15 years ago.”

While design and research teams may work together to bring the customer voice to a variety of brand touch points, it’s also important to think about how internal systems and structures need to mesh to promote an “outside-in” product and service approach. Chris Whitlock, VP of Creative at Fidelity Investments, describes his internal take on design leadership: “When you are a part of a business solution, you build a staff that has an appreciation of the business context. It’s not separate from the business but is in the business.”

By understanding exactly how design impacts the business, you establish a baseline for evaluating design leadership.





2. Turn design successes into shareable stories.

For an organization, both investing in design and focusing on its customers are key steps forward, but keeping up the momentum internally is perhaps the greatest challenge. To do that, capture recent success stories where design and business have worked together to create a solution in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.