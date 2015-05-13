How This Company Transformed Its Dismal Diversity Numbers

When Robi Ganguly speaks in front of a group of people, he knows most crowds take one good look at him and think, Oh, I expected this. The cofounder and CEO of mobile startup Apptentive is half-Indian, half-white, and is considered a racial minority in most instances, except in the tech world, where being male, white, and/or Asian is the typical majority.

Nearly two years after his company launched, Ganguly and his cofounders continued talking about hiring a more diverse team, but couldn’t quite crack the diversity code.

“It really started to bother us, because you’d look around the table and there were nine or 10 people and they all kind of looked like us,” he tells Fast Company. (The other three cofounders are white males, and all four are graduates of Pomona College.) “We felt like we were trying hard, but we weren’t meeting results around that effort. And that was challenging, but that was also the reality of the situation.”

The tech industry as a whole has been struggling with a similar situation for a long time: a heavily lopsided demographic. Pull back the curtain at most tech firms, and you’ll likely see a homogenous group with little diversity. This reality was accepted by most until recently, when a string of events started to shift tech’s landscape. Last year, Google released a report showing most of its workforce as male and white. African American Googlers made up 2% and Latino Googlers made up 3%. This year, the tech giant announced it’s pushing harder on diversity efforts, with plans to spend $150 million on diversity initiatives compared to the $115 million it spent last year, as recently reported by USA Today. Following Google’s footsteps, a number of tech companies have released their own demographic data reports. Several others, like Intel, Apple, and Microsoft, are setting aside millions to grow a more diverse workforce.

At Apptentive, the team has currently grown to 30 people, with 15% women and another 15% “underrepresented minorities” in the tech community, like Native Americans, explains Ganguly, who says his team makes a “conscious effort” to hire women into leadership positions. The company’s leadership team is currently made up of 50% women.

“We didn’t want to be in a situation where we look back on the company we’ve built two, three, four years from now, and what we’ve done is institutionalized a homogenous culture,” he says.

But finding hires for a diverse team is a struggle in tech. Part of it is not having diverse applicants with the right skill sets. The other part is not knowing where to look for those people.