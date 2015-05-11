The Recommender: Sylvia Carolina, Minimalist

Name: Sylvia Carolina Role at Fast Company: UI developer. I’m the bridge between the art and web development departments, so I make sure everything we code is according to spec and consistent with our brand. Twitter: @sylvia_carol Titilating Fact: I’m really good at decluttering . I love getting rid of things there’s no longer use for and I like to keep the amount of objects I own pretty minimal. I don’t know if that makes me a better coder, or if programming just accentuated that personality trait. My dream home would resemble the fifth floor of the building that served as the residence and studio of Donald Judd and ultimately became the Judd Foundation in Soho: a bed and a Dan Flavin installation.

Things She’s Loving:

1. Wild Tales, directed by Damián Szifrón I was really happy when Pawel Pawlikowski’s movie Ida won the Oscar for best foreign language film. Now Wild Tales is in New York and I got to watch it. I highly recommend both but if you like Pedro Almodovar (who is one of the producers), Wild Tales will become your new favorite movie.

Blood-Drenched Beard

2. Blood-Drenched Beard, Daniel Galera: This is my summer reading suggestion: a sea-side novel whose protagonist is a nameless triathlete with a neurological disorder that renders him incapable of recognizing faces. He’s coming to terms with his grandfather’s disappearance in the insular Garopaba–and with his own past.

3. Häagen-Dazs & My Sweet Tres Leches Brigadeiro ice cream flavor: It’s finally warm and I’ve been indulging in my favorite ice cream from the Häagen-Dazs Artisan Collection. It’s a combination of condensed milk ice cream and a swirl of dark cocoa.