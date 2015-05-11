Three Steps To End Office Gossip

No matter its delivery—an eye roll, whispered caution about a supervisor’s temper, old-fashioned talking behind someone’s back—gossip in any form is a symptom of a large and damaging problem. If your employees are too uncomfortable to discuss their gripes directly with leadership, your organization lacks a culture of open communication.

Take the example of a hotel chain my team and I recently advised. Thanks to a CEO with a well-meaning but aggressive personality, the business suffered from gossip at the highest level. Most of the senior executives felt intimidated and held back by the CEO’s abrasive management style. They feared harsh criticism, possibly in a public forum—which meant addressing the issue directly felt too risky. Instead, they did what countless employees across the world do: commiserated amongst each other, further perpetuating their case that the CEO was the “bad guy” and the executives his poor victims. This cycle kept repeating itself and led to a low level of senior collaboration, low morale, and multiple costly failures from a highly competent and capable team.

Successful leaders serve as examples of truth telling, even if that requires challenging conversations.

Truly great cultures and successful, ongoing employee engagement requires one thing above all others: truth. My colleagues and I advise clients to declare their workplaces gossip-free zones. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. The absence of gossip also means the absence of rivalries, hidden agendas, and withholding information. It’s simply the best way to create teams that hum and a thriving culture.

In the spirit of open communication, here are three tips to get you started.

Even though gossip never ultimately resolves issues, it’s often seen as a safer way to be heard and validated. Your job as a leader is to make it safe for people to get real and to have frank, open conversations with the colleague who is responsible for an upset, rather than just vent about it to a colleague.

We lead clients through “empty the bucket” sessions that get the real conversations out there. These sessions free up time, emotional space, and productivity—they show people in the company at all levels the path to the end of back-channel gossip and they set the foundation of truth, trust, and open communication.