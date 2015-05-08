Watch Scarlett Johansson, Bill Clinton, And Other Famous Faces Age 20 Years In Getty Images’ Anniversary Ads

As one of the widest ranging, most varied photo services for news, celebrity, sports, you name it, the Getty Images archives roll deep on just about any subject you can think of. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the brand illustrated its age through the evolution of famous faces.
The print ad series, by agency AlmapBBDO, features the aging of celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Bill Clinton, Serena Williams, and Prince William. Each ad features 111 photos of the same face, becoming a unique way to mark the passage of time.