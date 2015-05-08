Samsung Is Building A 31-Million-Square-Foot Semiconductor Factory

In the first part of 2015, Samsung has announced a big investment in the Internet of Things and also taken back the world smartphone crown from Apple . Now the South Korean tech giant is is confident enough in its semiconductor manufacturing business to invest $14 billion in building a new colossal factory complex in Pyeongtaek, according to ET News .

Samsung’s megafactory complex is the size of 400 soccer fields, or 31 million square feet–almost equal to Samsung’s two existing semiconductor factories combined. Constructing the complex, which Samsung broke ground on yesterday, should create 150,000 jobs, says ET News.

Though Apple is a competitor in the smartphone game, Samsung will be raking in money from the California company, thanks to contracts to build the stuff inside Apple’s devices. Samsung will be building Apple A9 processor chips for the next-generation iPhones and iPads, a contract Samsung won back from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company in early April. Samsung will also be building screens for Apple devices. It is not clear whether the semiconductors manufactured at the new plant will be used in Apple products.