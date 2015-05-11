What Your Name Sounds Like As A Hip-Hop Beat

Lorde sounds like a late night movie on Cinemax. Rihanna sounds like some lost track from a Miami Vice. Drake just sounds forgettable.
I’m typing names into TypeDrummer, a website-based midi sequencer by Kyle Stetz that turns the characters you type into beat. It lets you make music just by typing words and letters.
At first, I thought it’d be fun to type my name, some famous artist names, and a couple of curse words. (Let me assure you, “fuck” has a particular zing when it involves a high hat.) Then I began typing sentences, to create longer, more complex beats. And then I started manipulating the machine with intent, adding a “ggg” or an “xxxxx” where I wanted to pepper in old school hip-hop flare.
At that point, I realized the real cleverness behind TypeDrummer. Without any understanding of beats, notation, or how MIDI sequencers work, it lures you into creating music through the language you already know.
[via reddit]