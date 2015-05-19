Mapping The Most Dangerous Places To Walk In New York

The evening rush hour is the most dangerous time of day to walk in New York City. Baby boomers get hit by cars more often than millennials. Brooklyn sees the most pedestrian accidents of the five boroughs.





These are some of the talking points from the “The Ultimate Guide to Walking Safely in NYC”, a lively presentation of city pedestrian accident data. Put together by personal injury lawyers Hecht Kleeger & Damashek, the guide maps collisions for 2011 through 2015, and analyzes incidents by speed limit zone, the gender and age of the people involved, and factors involved in the accident.

See the map here:

Your browser doesn’t support iframes. Please click here to view the map.

2014’s most dangerous intersections were both in Manhattan: East 125th Street at Lexington Avenue and West 42 Street at 8th Avenue (11 collisions each). “Failure to Yield Right-of-Way” and “Driver Inattention/Distraction” were the most commonly cited factors, accounting for more than 50% of accidents (which probably covers a multitude of sins).





The data confirms what pedestrian safety advocates have long argued: lower speed limits reduce collisions. New York introduced a new 25 mph limit city-wide last November. In all five boroughs, accidents fell in the first three months of 2015 compared to the same period in 2014. Manhattan, for example, saw 185 per month against 232 per month last year.

The guide is a simple and effective use of open city data, and, of course, great advertising for the lawyers (though fewer accidents may be bad for business, we don’t know).