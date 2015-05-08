advertisement
Perfect Your Morning Routine With These Tips From History’s Most Productive People

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Do you wake up early every morning? Eat breakfast? Shoot a peasant? OK, yeah, maybe skip that last thing (thanks for nothing, King Otto!) There are time-tested ways to make the most of a day’s first few hours–watch the video above to learn all about them from folks who know a thing or two about productivity!

