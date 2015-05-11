The Life-Changing Magic Of Having Marie Kondo Organize Your Office

Are you one of those people who’s sick of having so much stuff? Yeah, we know the feeling. With her best-selling book on cleaning out clutter and simplifying life, Marie Kondo has inspired headlines about the “cult of tidying up.” That’s great news for Fast Company senior editor Erin Schulte, whose desk could use some serious… well, let’s just call it tidying up. Still clinging to that promotional prison jumpsuit, Erin? Really?! Watch the video to see a magical work-space transformation from terrifying to super tidy.