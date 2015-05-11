advertisement
See How Mind-Blowingly Creative Amy Poehler Can Be In Just 2 Minutes

A stapler. Some Post-It notes. An old calculator. Ketchup. Those were a few of the crazy items we gave to park and recreation expert Amy Poehler to see how creative the No. 8 most creative person in the world (according to us, this year) could be. The results may surprise you–and will certainly delight you, especially if you are easily delighted. For each new invention Amy came up with, Fast Company is donating $100 to Worldwide Orphans. So how much scratch did we raise with Amy’s help? Watch to find out!

