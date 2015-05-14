Your Excuses For Not Meditating: Debunked

No surprise: Our work lives are stressful. Eight in 10 of us are stressed at work .

And you’ve likely heard that meditation is the solution to reducing some of that anxiety. Studies have shown that meditating on our breath not only calms us down, it lowers our blood pressure, helps us focus, and protects our brain from aging atrophy.

So why do just 8% of Americans take the practice seriously?

Dan Harris, co-anchor of ABC’s Nightline, once thought meditation was just for “people who live in a yurt and listen to John Tesh CDs.”

“I’m a fidgety, skeptical newsman, and meditation once seemed ridiculous,” he says. Then an on-air panic attack on Good Morning America in 2004 left him rethinking his life choices and searching for ways to make changes that would sustain his successful career path.

While covering religion for ABC News, Harris discovered mindfulness and meditation. Trying it for himself, he felt calmer within a few days. When he tried to tell friends and colleagues, many would change the subject or become uncomfortable with the conversation, so Harris became a meditation evangelist.

“In my view, there are amazing meditation teachers out there, but there aren’t enough books written for people raised in the age of irony who don’t want the pan flute accompaniment,” says Harris. He wrote 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found Self-Help That Actually Works–A True Story as a brutally honest, sarcastic take on meditation in an attempt to reach others who are skeptical and encourage them to try.