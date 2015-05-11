These Guerrilla Subway Signs Let You Get Out Of The Subway Exactly Where You Want

Stepping out of an unfamiliar subway station in Manhattan can be incredibly disorienting, especially if there aren’t obvious landmarks around. The exits themselves are often not on the street the stop is named for, and you may have no idea which direction you’re face as you transition from being underground to the real world. Even New Yorkers occasionally pause and surreptitiously pull out a phone to get directions. Since the MTA doesn’t have clear signs to help, a design student decided to create his own.

“The whole idea is to provide information in a very simple way,” says Ryan Murphy, an industrial design student at Rhode Island School of Design. “When Massimo Vignelli designed the subway signs in the 1970s, one of the intentions was that you get the exact information you need when you need it. But if you actually navigate the subway every day in New York, you realize that doesn’t always happen.”





Murphy took on the station at 86th and Lexington for his experiment. Sixty thousand people pass through every day, adding to 20 million in a year. Unlike some of the bigger transfer stations, like Times Square, the station has a standard design that could easily be replicated in much of the rest of the city. “It’s sort of a perfect example of a mix of everyday commuters, tourists going to museums, and a general buzz of traffic throughout the day,” says Murphy.

It’s also hard to navigate. Of the eight exits in the station, six face a different direction than the labeled corner–if you get out at the northwest corner, for example, you’ll be facing east or south.





“It’s the kind of problem where you think, okay, I’m going to the Guggenheim, and that’s north–and then you get out facing south and you walk half a block and you’re kind of cursing yourself thinking you knew what you were doing,” Murphy says. “I think everyone can relate to that.”

Murphy’s signs, plastered to the stairs, offer two simple pieces of information: What street you’re going to end up on, and which way you’ll be headed. Though he tested signs in a variety of places–surreptitiously watching to see how commuters responded–the stairs made the most sense. They also worked better than something outside the station, like the sidewalk-embedded compasses the MTA tested a few years ago.





“Once you’re out of station, it’s a lot easier to look around at your surroundings and figure things out,” Murphy says. “Whereas when you’re in sort of that middle zone between knowing what corner you’re at but not yet being outside, that’s where there’s really a good opportunity for more information.”