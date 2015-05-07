The Story Behind McDonald’s Hot, Hipster Hamburglar

This week, however, everything changed. McDonald’s dropped a bomb in the form of a brand new, incongruously hunky, Hamburglar.

Unlike last year’s revamp of Ronald McDonald, which gave the clown, essentially, a new outfit, this was a whole cloth re-imagining of a brand icon. The Hamburglar was introduced in the ’70s and was best known as a diminutive, ginger bandit–a cartoon character–who co-starred alongside other B players like Grimace, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Guys and who last appeared in McDonald’s advertising in 2002. In this new incarnation he’s a flesh and blood man, and a suburban father to boot. The man part has not gone unnoticed. When he appeared on McDonald’s social channels on May 6, he immediately set the internet’s imagination alight. McDonald’s had taken the premise, and the uniform–striped shirt, trench, yellow-banded hat, and mask–of the vintage kid-focused character and updated and fitted it to a scruff-sporting, attractive man in his thirties. Judgement was immediate, and generally fell between fascination and fright–the Hamburglar was now more DILF-y Rorschach than single-toothed scamp–but the overall result was, as summed up in this news outlet’s headline: Twitter went nuts.

We chatted with McDonald’s VP Marketing Joel Yashinsky to find out more about why and how the company resurrected the Hamburglar in such a striking fashion.

A Modern, Progressive ‘Burglar For A “Modern, Progressive Burger Company”

The Hamburglar redesign has coincided with a period of soul-searching at the fast food chain, amid long stretches of falling sales and broader existential challenges. New CEO Steve Easterbrook this week revealed a vague sketch of a turnaround plan, speaking of an “urgent need to reset this business.” And while Easterbrook said the brand would be “challenging conventional wisdom on multiple fronts,” he probably wasn’t thinking of a beefy new mascot. But the Hamburgler did grow out of a general push toward “modernizing” the company’s image on all fronts.

The Hamburglar came out of a brainstorm at agency Golin back in January around marketing McDonald’s new Sirloin Third-Pound burger. “As we thought about the product and who the target is (a broad target, but mainly adults 25+) and the affinity that fans have towards memories of our history, and as we also look forward, we wanted to make sure we created a campaign that connected (everything) together,” says Yashinsky. The agency proposed resurrecting the character, and he says, “It was something that resonated with us as a potential mark that could hit, and it certainly has.”

Yashinsky says there were other design variations on the table, but the handsome dude unveiled this week won out as he was in keeping with McDonald’s stated goal of positioning itself as a “modern progressive burger company.”