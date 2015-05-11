advertisement
Larry Wilmore On How To Be The Boss–Or Just Boss

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Larry Wilmore is so in charge of The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore that they put his name right in the title. Yeah–that in charge! So he knows a thing or two about how to run a business. Watch to see awesome tips from the No. 44 person on our 2015 Most Creative People list on how to work best–and quit right.

