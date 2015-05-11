The Case For Subjective Employee Evaluations

Articles appear regularly about performance evaluations and the large sums of money spent on them. The evaluations of these evaluation processes are mostly negative. Workers and managers dread them and report very little practical value: Evaluations generally don’t result in improved performance, productivity, and morale, even when sincere efforts are made to make this a meaningful process.

What it seems we’d like to see is a way to measure performance that gives objective data so we can be fair and have a defined path to remedying any deficits. We want a rubric to make it easy and clear.

But perhaps we should talk more about accomplishments than performance. Consider these questions:

What specifically have you accomplished?

What have you learned?

What didn’t you accomplish related to your objectives?

What do you wish you had done differently? Why?

What skills do you need to develop/improve?

How will this affect your next project?

How can I better help you?

These are questions best asked as a debriefing, a process that should be integrated into how an organization monitors progress and growth, both for the individual and the organization. It’s a nitty-gritty process that is about the people and what they are actually doing, how they are doing it, and what they are truly accomplishing. It may be best done in an ongoing way, not just at the end of a project or every six months to a year.

It’s not about proving yourself but improving yourself and accomplishing the task with your best work.

This makes it part of the job. And yes, it is very personal: It’s not about proving yourself but improving yourself and accomplishing the task with your best work. The supervisory relationship is critical to its success.

Accomplishing tasks in the workplace is done in a context with leaders whose job it is to oversee the process and ensure good outcomes. Countless managers are good at debriefing and guiding others toward success. Many more are not. This is not an indictment of those who aren’t as skilled, it is more a call to action.