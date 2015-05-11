How Do I Keep Work From Bleeding Into My Personal Life?

If someone 20 years ago was told that they would be inseparable from a pocket-sized rectangle that kept them constantly connected to their jobs, they probably wouldn’t believe you.

And while now most of us can’t imagine not checking in on work in our off hours, we are longing to get back some of that elusive work-life balance that we used to have.

In this week’s Ask The Experts advice column, psychologist Art Markman walks a reader through how to unplug from his 24/7 office culture.

Hi, I definitely think of myself as a hard worker–I got good grades in college, have always received positive performance reviews at past jobs, etc. However, I’ve been at my current job for nine months and I feel like I’m never doing enough. It seems to be an “always on” 24/7 culture. My philosophy has always been that I work hard when I’m in the office and when I’m not there I don’t work, but everyone here seems to be checking in and sending emails after 8pm, on the weekends, and even when they are on vacation. I’ve let the peer pressure/guilt get to me and have started to check and respond to emails after dinner and on Sunday afternoons, which is still less than most people seem to do. I like my job, but I don’t like this feeling that work is bleeding into my personal life. I need time to disconnect. How to I do that without looking like a slacker compared to everyone else in the office?





Art Markman is a professor of psychology and marketing at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, Smart Change, focuses on how you can use the science of motivation to change your behavior at work and home. Follow @abmarkman.

You have expressed something that I think is an important principle for successful work in the long-term. Everyone should strive for a life in which they work when they are at work, and don’t work when they are not at work.

There are several reasons to live by this principle.

First, there is a limited amount of time that people can really sustained focused attention on work tasks over the long term. When the workday expands into a 24-hour cycle, it leads to a lot of what I call fake work, in which people sit at their desks doing things that look a lot like work, but aren’t actually productive.

The fact that an email arrives at its destination milliseconds after it was sent does not mean that it needs to be answered at the same speed.

Second, the workplace carries a certain amount of stress with it. It’s important to remove yourself from that stress for several hours each day to give your body a chance to relax and to pursue the kinds of desirable activities that allow you to feel joy, happiness, and fulfillment in your life.