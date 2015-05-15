The Secrets To Dethroning The Office Drama King Or Queen

You know the type: The sky is falling. We’re all going to get fired. The end is near. The office drama king or queen has just arrived. And your energy is about to be depleted through needless conflict, hysteria, and speculation.

Unfortunately, this type of coworker or employee isn’t uncommon. Workplace communication and negotiation expert Linda Swindling, JD, author of Stop Complainers and Energy Drainers: How to Negotiate Work Drama to Get More Done, says her research has shown that more than three-quarters of respondents to a 2012 survey she conducted said they spent three to six hours dealing with dramatic coworkers and colleagues, while 11% left a job over that type of behavior.

“And it’s not just that you’re losing the 11%. It’s that you’re losing the 11% that are good enough to go somewhere else,” Swindling says.

Fortunately, there are some strategies you can use to manage and even reduce some of this behavior. Try these steps to dethroning the office drama king or queen.

Psychotherapist Katherine Crowley, cofounder of New York City-based workplace consulting firm K Squared, advises clients to neutralize catastrophic thinking and attitudes as much as possible. That may mean gathering more information to get clarity or assess whether the situation is really as serious as it’s being presented or restating the situation in a factual but more measured way.

For example, if your coworker is saying his computer is “completely destroyed,” you may need to ask some troubleshooting questions to try to assess the situation, says Crowley, who is coauthor of Working With You Is Killing Me: Freeing Yourself From Emotional Traps at Work. But don’t validate the catastrophic thinking by getting upset, since that’s what this type of person is typically looking for, she says.

“They’re highly anxious people who aren’t able to self-regulate their own emotions, so when something happens, they may feel as if their world is ending. More often, it’s not. What they do is they spray their anxiety onto you,” she says.