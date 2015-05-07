DJ Steve Aoki Drops Part II Of His Ambitious Double Album “Neon Future”

Grammy-nominated, internationally renowned DJ Steve Aoki may give off the image of the consummate party animal, but the EDM monster is showing a darker side with part two of his double album Neon Future.

Both were created at the same time, but Aoki split them into two separate albums to allow for some breathing room between the first album’s bass crashing party anthems and the second album’s broodier vibe with tracks like “Darker Than Blood.”

But don’t think he’s forgotten about the cake.

Anyone who’s experienced Aoki live will know he has a tradition of caking, i.e. hurling cake at max velocity into the faces of revelers. Why? We’ll let him explain, as well as discuss his fascinating thoughts on futurism and the tech of today and tomorrow:

Neon Future II is out May 12.