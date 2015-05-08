Bill Nye Drops Science, Justin Timberlake Plays A Lime: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

A celebrity shilling for a high-end booze brand is not a new phenomenon. But premium tequila is having a bit of a moment right now–sales in the U.S. have doubled in the last decade–with George Clooney and Diddy both lending their names and fame to brands.

Justin Timberlake teamed with Beam Suntory, parent of Sauza tequila, to launch his own brand Sauza 901, and the artist’s goal is to add some fun to the high end. Right now that includes dressing up as a giant Man Lime in a funny campaign written by veteran SNL writer Paula Pell, that harks back to his own classic SNL appearances.

“He’s not just the face of the brand but has been involved in everything from creative to liquid development, activations, bottle design, everything,” George told Co.Create earlier this week.

Read more about Man Lime Timberlake and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: The Swedish grocery chain asked a family to eat only organic for two weeks to see the difference in pesticide levels in their bodies.

Who: Coop, Forsman & Bodenfors

Why We Care: While plenty of people might question the methods, actual effects of the pesticides, but as a piece of marketing, the results make a simple and dramatic point about the difference between organic and non-organic.

What: The brand illustrates the good dogs brings out in people by telling the story of two ex-cons who each adopt dogs soon after getting out of prison.

Who: Pedigree, AlmapBBDO

Why We Care: It’s a heartwarming, but not over-the-top tearjerking, profile of two canine companions and how they significantly impact the lives of their human companions in such a short time.