How To Master The Art Of Taking Better Notes

A reporter recently interviewed me for an article about a product called the Listening Table. This slightly more sophisticated version of a tape recorder would record meetings, and highlight the transcript in places where someone tapped the table to indicate an important point.

The reporter asked if this was an efficiency breakthrough. My gut reaction was no. Physically taking notes isn’t a burden, it’s a benefit in meetings. I suspected that people taking notes would have a better handle on information than those outsourcing this to the table.

To make sure, though, I later talked with Maryellen Weimer, who maintains the popular The Teaching Professor blog, and has helped many professors teach their students to take notes. She confirmed that note-taking has both a process and product benefit.

“The actual process of writing something down when you hear it is very important in helping you remember,” she says. The product benefit is obvious: “You have an artifact from that meeting. You have something tangible in your possession, so that subsequently, the next day, or two days down the road, it can trigger your thinking about what happened in that meeting.”

Related: The Best Way To Remember Something? Take Notes By Hand

While you can outsource the second benefit in the form of getting the minutes or a transcript, only you can take advantage of the first benefit. So even if the meeting will be recorded, or someone else is taking and disseminating notes, you’re still best off taking your own, too. Here’s how to do that better.

The best students don’t go into lectures blind. They’ve looked at the syllabus, and seen what topics will be covered, and what they’ll need to know. Likewise, you can look at the objective for the meeting, and study the agenda. “What’s the meeting about? What am I supposed to be getting out of this?” Weimer suggests asking. Try reframing agenda points as questions (which you can write down where you’ll write your notes).