Mini Offers Stranded Motorists A Lift, Turning Breakdowns Into Test Drives

The moment when your car breaks down on the side of the road is a low point in anybody’s week. Even if it’s a relatively minor inconvenience–with commonplace roadside assistance, it’s not the disaster it once was–it’s still a hassle that strains the surprisingly intimate relationship that many of us have with our cars. Cars have one job: To get us to the place we are trying to go. When yours fails to complete that very basic mission, it throws the whole relationship into question. And in a clever twist, Mini partnered with a tow truck company in Singapore as part of a marketing stunt to swoop in just as the confidence in drivers’ cars was lowest.





In a 90-second video from Kinetic Singapore, Mini documents its success in getting people who are questioning if their current cars are worth repairing to consider driving a Mini instead: After the tow truck picks up the stupid Volkswagen or worthless Mercedes that broke down, the “We Tow, You Drive” campaign puts the driver behind the wheel of a presumably perfectly-maintained new Mini. As you might guess, the people who drive the Minis seem quite pleased with the little cars–gushing about how much fun it is to drive a Mini, a feeling that’s probably amplified by the fact that their stupid non-Mini car just broke down. As tricks that force potential customers to test out your product, this one’s pretty clever. And at the very least, it spared them from having to make awkward small talk with a tow truck driver–so there’s a real service at work here, too.



