James Franco Writes A Passionate Op-Ed In Support Of McDonald’s

He’s never starred in one of its commercials, but James Franco just became an unexpected spokesperson for McDonald’s, thanks to a lengthy op-ed the actor wrote for the Washington Post in defence of the struggling fast feeder.

James Franco Photo: Flickr user David Shankbone

“All I know is that when I needed McDonald’s, McDonald’s was there for me. When no one else was.”

Franco worked a behind the counter at the golden arches after dropping out of UCLA, starting off on the late-night drive thru shift, sporting a purple shirt and visor. He wrote the piece because, in light of the brand’s struggles and much-publicized new strategy, he wanted to voice his support. As far as product endorsements go, we learn here that he gave up being a vegetarian to scarf down cheeseburgers (“light, and airy, and satisfying”), loves his fries salty, and recommends eating the apple pies frozen–“great with coffee.”

Reaction to the piece ranges from the Post itself offering some counterpoints to Franco’s characterization of working at McDonald’s to Salon calling it “full of privileged sh*t.“

Whether it’s a welcome piece of Main Street real talk sprinkled with Before They Were Stars charm, or a naive mischaracterization of a multinational, either way it’s one bizarre piece of (unintentional?) brand content.